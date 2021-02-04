Sometimes life just requires a superhero. One (or at least the actor who plays one) is heading for Baytown Saturday.
Actor Jason David Frank —the Green Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — is on a mission to protect a business sector that’s important to him: independent comics stores.
Frank will appear for autograph signings and selfies at noon Saturday at Alter Ego Comics & Games, 2348 N. Alexander Drive.
Store owner Sterling Wadzinski said Frank created his Power Ranger Protection Program—a play on the name of the government loan program.
“He saw how much they were struggling and how a lot of comic shops were closing down,” Wadzinski said.
“He’s going to shops and doing signings where the shops don’t have to pay for him to be there and everything that he makes he’s splitting with the shops.”
There is no entry fee, but tickets are required. Tickets will be handed out Friday and Saturday at the store.
Wadzinski said strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect. Once the event starts, a ticket will be required for entry.
Each ticket has a QR code for a scheduling program, which will send a text when a ticket is coming up in line so no one has to congregate at the store.
Wadzinski said his business weathered a challenging year in 2020, but business picked up in December.
While he expected a slump after the holiday season, he said January was also a strong month.
He attributed the store’s survival could be credited to loyal customers who stepped up to help out and stay connected during the pandemic.
