Eagle Over pass

Barbers Hill's Peyton Fadal bites her tongue as she leaps high to pass the ball to a teammate in Tuesday night's Region III-5A quarterfinal match against Manvel.

 Sun photo by Brittany White

The Barbers Hill volleyball team’s comeback from two sets down came to a heartbreaking end as Manvel defeated the Eagles in five games 25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 21-25, 15-11.

Barbers Hill had advanced to Tuesday’s area round game by defeating Fulshear last week. The Eagles, who were District 17-5A champions, closed the season with a 40-7 overall record.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.