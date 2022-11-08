Manvel defeats BH volleyball in 5 sets By Mark Kramer, mark.kramer@baytownsun.com Nov 8, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Barbers Hill's Peyton Fadal bites her tongue as she leaps high to pass the ball to a teammate in Tuesday night's Region III-5A quarterfinal match against Manvel. Sun photo by Brittany White Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Barbers Hill volleyball team’s comeback from two sets down came to a heartbreaking end as Manvel defeated the Eagles in five games 25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 21-25, 15-11.Barbers Hill had advanced to Tuesday’s area round game by defeating Fulshear last week. The Eagles, who were District 17-5A champions, closed the season with a 40-7 overall record.Check the Thursday print edition for expanded coverage and online. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Barbers Hill Manvel Volleyball Sport Print Edition Comeback Eagle Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-Nov 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Percy Gerald (P.G.) Stepleton, Jr. Nov 7, 2022 Sun Weekly Survey Did your candidate(s) win? You voted: Yes No No opinion Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News Keep up with local election results Manvel defeats BH volleyball in 5 sets Baker cooks up feel-good WS title New Texas Avenue entertainment business offers something for everyone Astros, brother Phil come through Plans for T-36 Golf moving along well Lee College hoops looks for return to national tourney Village Medical opens at local Walgreens Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBaytown man convicted in 2020 murderNew Texas Avenue entertainment business offers something for everyoneBudweiser Clydesdales in town for World SeriesPolice Beat - Gunfight reportedOffie Land Jr.Dennis, Rangers unite to scale Texas mountaintopHwy 146 construction updateRadona Heard ElkinsCougars claim playoff spot vs. No. 1 LongviewPolice beat – Man injured in stabbing Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the Editor -- Questioning Dem. Candidate Crews (1) Letters to the Editor Off the rails - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Thankful - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Yours in service - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 In support of Graham Nov 7, 2022 0 On forgiving student loan debt - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor - Thank you Ms. Stripling Nov 4, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor: Vote out MAGA nuts Nov 4, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor: Dear Baytown Citizens of District 3 Nov 4, 2022 0 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email sunnews@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads *HAULING HANK* Will haul-off trash, Nov 8, 2022 2 Bed/2 Bath, 1100 sq ft, $1,300 Nov 8, 2022 NOTICE TO BIDDERS CITY OF BAYTOWN Nov 8, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.