The City of Baytown has rescinded its boil water notice for residents or businesses along the Interstate 10 corridor from Spur 330 to Garth Road, according to city officials.
The notice was issued after repairs to a water main break at the intersection on Thompson Road and Interstate 10 that started on Tuesday.
The City of Baytown public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.
If you have questions, contact Sterling Beaver at 281-420-5300. Leak repairs were completed on Monday followed by bacteriological sampling. All bacteriological samples collected confirmed that the City of Baytown is currently meeting state standards.
