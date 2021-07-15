Baytown’s Strategic Planning Advisory Committee has launched its ”Your City, Your Future” survey as part of a series of community engagement activities. The survey is now open and serves as a critical instrument to help the committee understand which areas the city should prioritize for the next five years.
Survey responses will also help determine what Baytonian’s envision for the future and what we would like to see in our community.
“Strategic planning is a prime example of how local government is supposed to work. Residents expect our city to use taxpayer dollars in the most efficient and effective way possible.Your responses to this survey are the first step in this process. The feedback received from the survey is one of the committee’s listening tools to be used in the strategic plan and help guide our city leaders,” Nicholas Rice, SPAC member, said.
The online survey is also available in many languages. Residents fluent in other languages can select their preferred language by clicking the World Icon on the top right corner of the survey.
Baytown is a vital employment hub in the Houston region, and the committee understands the importance of considering input from residents and non-residents alike. Based on feedback, the committee will be able to make recommendations on what might attract non-residents to relocate to Baytown.
“Your opinion and genuine feedback will play a vital role in the development of our future. As mayor, I hope you take this opportunity to voice your ideas that will assist the city in establishing priorities for our community in making a Better Baytown for all,” Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo said.
The committee’s goal is to receive at least 5,000 completed surveys.
To participate in the survey, visit, https://www.baytownengage.com/imagine-baytown2026. The survey will be available online for the next several weeks.
“This is an exciting time in Baytown, as our community pursues our second community-based strategic plan,” said City Manager Rick Davis. “Together, we will arrive at a better understanding of what our citizens believe will elevate their quality of life in the next five years.”
The SPAC is also in the process of finalizing a schedule of community workshops and focus groups, and will offer special engagement opportunities for youth. Those in attendance at a community workshop or focus group will automatically be entered into a drawing for a $200 gift card. More information about community engagement opportunities will be announced soon.
“I imagine a Baytown that is a regional destination for food, shopping, and waterfront amenities with local opportunities for attaining advanced education and developing professional careers. But, it’s your city, and it’s your future. Get involved today by taking our survey, and tell us how you imagine Baytown.” Kelli Williams, SPAC chair, said.
