The Bay Area Heritage Society invites the public to participate in the Annual Christmas Tree Fantasy Contest at the Baytown Historical Museum. Any business, organization, church, school or individual may enter the contest.
Each participant is asked to furnish an artificial decorated tree, a tree skirt and an extension cord. The trees must be no shorter than four feet and no taller than seven feet.
Trees may be set up between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tuesday thru Saturday. Trees may be entered and set up thru November 30.
The viewing public may vote on their favorite trees on a special ballot provided by the museum. Voting will begin on December 1 and end on December 15. The top three winners will have their picture made and the photo will be submitted to the newspaper. They will also receive a gift from the museum.
For more information, please call the Baytown Historical Museum at 281-427-8768 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.