Officials investigating possible suicide in Crosby house fire By Matt Hollis, matt.hollis@baytownsun.com Sep 13, 2022 An unidentified elderly man was found dead in a Crosby house fire and investigators suspect suicide. The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed the man died by his own hand Friday.The fire occurred Friday morning in the 13300 block of Seaberg Road. Officials were asked for updates as to the cause of the blaze Monday. "The cause is undetermined pending follow-up at this time," Harris County Fire Marshal officials said.
