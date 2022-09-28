A Baytown police officer received minor injuries when he was hit by a truck while directing traffic in the 6800 block of Bayway Drive about 5 p.m. Tuesday
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the driver of a GMC Sierra exited from a private driveway and was driving on the wrong side of the road when the officer was hit.
The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, she said.
The driver was cited for not having a license and driving on the wrong side of the road.
Robbery
An armed robbery was reported at a meat market in the 1700 block of Garth Road about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Fernandez said a man entered the store, grabbed items, then came to the cash register and threatened her with a gun.
The suspect is described as a black man, about 6 feet, 4 inches tall with a slim build and about 30 years old. He was wearing a light gray coverall with a white hoodie underneath, with white letters on the chest. He wore an orange safety vest, a blue mask and a red do-rag.
Evading
A 17-year-old Baytown man was charged with evading on foot after reportedly running from police shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.
Fernandez said police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Northwood Drive and attempted to question someone they believed to be involved.
He ran from police to a nearby gas station where he got into a vehicle, Fernandez said.
His acquaintances in the vehicle were identified as a 42-year-old Baytown man and a juvenile. The older man was found to have local warrants — both the 17-year-old and the 42-year-old were arrested.
Burglary arrest
A 43-year-old Baytown man was charged with burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after a Sunday morning break-in at a business in the 1200 block of Decker Drive.
Fernandez said items taken included three vehicles, a Chevrolet Avalanche, a Ford F-15 and a Chevrolet Silverado. Two of the vehicles were later recovered. The man charged was identified as Jay Coyer.
Missing person
A 27-year-old Baytown man, Marco Murillo, was reported missing Monday.
He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes, a light complexion and an athletic build. He has tattoos on his right arm including the Virgin Mary, the cross and Chinese symbols.
Burglaries
• Heavy industrial equipment was reported stolen in the 100 block of Evergreen Road Sunday night.
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of East James Avenue over the weekend.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1700 block of James Bowie Drive Monday.
• Burglary of a building was reported in the 2200 block of Highway 146 about 1 a.m. Tuesday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 3200 block of Woodstone Drive Tuesday.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen from a shed in the 1600 block of Elm Street Tuesday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 900 block of Northwood Drive Wednesday.
Thefts
• A black and green 2014 Artic Cat SXS on a bumper pull homemade trailer was reported stolen in the 800 block of Briarcreek Drive Tuesday afternoon.
• A white 2002 Chevrolet Impala with Texas license FMB975 was reported stolen in the 500 block of Stimpson Street during the day Monday
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 6200 block of Interstate 10 over the weekend.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1000 block of Carver Street about 2 p.m. Monday.
• A stolen license plate was recovered in the 600 block of Lloyd Drive about 2:30 p.m. Monday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1300 block of East Texas Avenue Monday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3100 block of Decker Drive about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3500 block of Market Street about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• A license plate was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Garth Road Tuesday.
• A pet was reported stolen in the 2000 block of West Texas Avenue during the day Tuesday.
