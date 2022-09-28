Suspect Jay W. Coyer
Baytown Police Department

A Baytown police officer received minor injuries when he was hit by a truck while directing traffic in the 6800 block of Bayway Drive about 5 p.m. Tuesday

Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said the driver of a GMC Sierra exited from a private driveway and was driving on the wrong side of the road when the officer was hit.

