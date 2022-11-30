Mont Belvieu announces events
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Mont Belvieu, and the City is excited to celebrate with both beloved favorites and new events that are sure to put the community in the holiday spirit.
“This time of year is magical in Mont Belvieu,” said City Manager Brian Winningham. “As always, we are excited about kicking off the season with the community-favorite Christmas on the Hill Parade. And, it’s great to see newer traditions, like Santa in the City, continue to grow while we add new events like the Holiday Market at City Park.”
Christmas on the Hill Parade
Mont Belvieu’s most beloved holiday tradition, the Christmas on the Hill Parade, enters its 14th year. This event draws thousands of people from across the area to kick off the holiday season with floats, lights, music, and more.
The parade is scheduled for Sunday, December 4 at 6:00 p.m. along Eagle Drive in Mont Belvieu. Additional information can be found at www.montbelvieu.net/Christmas
Along with the Christmas On The Hill Parade, the City of Mont Belvieu is hosting several other events for families to enjoy:
Holiday Market at City Park – Snow in Mont Belvieu? It’s true! Kids will have a blizzard of fun while the grown-ups can work on finding the perfect gift for everyone on their list at the Holiday Market at City Park. The market will be Saturday, December 3, from 8:00 a.m. to Noon at Mont Belvieu’s City Park (10900 Eagle Dr., Mont Belvieu). This event features dozens of unique local vendors, s’mores with Santa, holiday music provided by Jon David Finney, and a sledding hill and snow play area covered in 30 tons of snow.
Breakfast With Santa – Jolly ol’ Saint Nick makes an early trip to Mont Belvieu to have breakfast and take last-minute gift requests and pictures with all the good boys and girls. This popular event is Saturday, December 10 at The Hilltop (12430 Eagle Pointe Dr., Mont Belvieu) from 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased via the event link at www.montbelvieu.net/Christmas
Santa In The City - With the help from the Mont Belvieu Fire Department and other City departments, Santa will take a grand tour of Mont Belvieu’s neighborhoods by fire truck from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on December 12, 13, and 15 so he knows exactly where all of his stops will be on Christmas Eve.
All of Mont Belvieu’s residents need to be sure to get out and give the big man a wave and a shout! A list of neighborhoods for each night can be found atwww.montbelvieu.net/Christmas and will also be published on the City of Mont Belvieu’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/CityofMontBelvieu - closer to the event nights.
Pictures With Santa at Eagle Pointe - Stop by the Eagle Pointe Recreation Complex Event Center (12450 Eagle Pointe Dr., Mont Belvieu) from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16 for a cookie and photos with Santa before he heads back North to wrap things up before the big night!
Cookies and milk will be available for children on a first-come, first-served basis while they last.
Cookies & Cocoa Christmas Party - On Saturday, December 17, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., grown-ups can take a well-deserved break and drop off their kids, ages 3 and older, at the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center (12450 Eagle Pointe Dr., Mont Belvieu) for some holiday fun! While parents are wrapping up their Christmas shopping or taking time for quiet dinner out, they can know their kids are safe and having fun.
The kids will be having a blast with cookie decorating, mixing up some yummy hot chocolate, and enjoying a holiday movie. The Cookies & Cocoa Christmas Party is $15 per child and space is limited; event registration is open now at www.montbelvieu.net/Christmas
With everything that’s going on, we’re going to give our City elves a rest after it’s all done; City offices will be closed on Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday.
City offices will resume normal operating hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27.
For additional information please contact Brian Ligon, Director of Communications and Marketing for the City of Mont Belvieu, at bligon@montbelvieu.net / 281-974-0384.
Chambers County plans
It is December, and that means Christmas events such as parades are about to start happening.
Coming up at 6 p.m. today is the 17th Annual Anahuac Christmas Parade. Floats will line up in front of Anahuac High School on Wilcox Street at 4:30 p.m. and be ready to go by 5:45 p.m.
There is also the Christmas in the Park event from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Winnie Stowell Park. This is a family-oriented fun event with a lighted parade, local performances, craft and food vendors, and a wreath and Christmas tree contest. The Winnie Area Chamber of Commerce is putting on the event. To find out the latest, call 409-296-2231 or visit https://winnietexas.com.
