City of Baytown

If you are one of the many in Baytown that utilize the neighborhood parks, you might be glad to know the city is introducing a new phone app to help those in distress. 

The What3Words app can help tell emergency services where you are located in a park if you are lost, become injured, or simply need assistance. 

