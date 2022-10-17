If you are one of the many in Baytown that utilize the neighborhood parks, you might be glad to know the city is introducing a new phone app to help those in distress.
The What3Words app can help tell emergency services where you are located in a park if you are lost, become injured, or simply need assistance.
Roderick Jackson with 911 Communications said the app is another tool Baytown citizens to assist them when they need emergency services.
“What3Words is an easy way to talk about and to share very precise locations with other people,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the app’s maker divided it into a grid of 10-foot squares, and each square has a unique combination of three random words, hence the name What3Words.
“The last thing you want to do is really think about describing your location to the 911 operator,” Jackson said. “By providing those words to us, we can input them into our system and it will upload your actual location on the map. When you are in need of urgent help, the last thing you want to be worrying about is describing your location or attempting to figure out where you are.”
Jackson said the What3Words app is used by 911 Emergency Communications Centers across the United States. He said places such as California, South Dakota, Arizona, Utah, and Kansas are already using the app alongside other tools to “better locate emergency calls and to reduce response time.”
“They are utilizing this as another avenue into the traditional methods we already are using,” Jackson said. “When you call 911, you hit the cell tower, and we kind of know your location, but not your exact location. But the What3Words app will give us the actual location of your handset, which is a whole lot better.”
Jackson said some common uses for What3Words include search and rescue, which helps those in the mountains, lakes, or rivers. He added that it was also good for those in road accidents, reporting wildfires, coordinating with air ambulances, and falls and injuries.
“This would help the citizens of Baytown when they utilize the park system,” Jackson said.
Jackson said that using a What3Words address in an emergency gives 911 callers a way to describe where help is needed. This allows 911 Emergency Communications Centers to dispatch resources directly to the scene.
“It helps us help you as a citizen of Baytown,” Jackson said.
Jackson said to use the app, find the three-word address of your current location on the free for iOS and Android phones.
Jackson said the app works offline.
“It is ideal for areas with an unreliable data connection,” he said. “You download it, and if you do not have the data connection, it still works.”
Jackson said if you need to use the app, just share your three-word address over the phone with the 911 operator.
“The emergency service can then coordinate a response directly to the exact location where help is needed,” Jackson said.
Jackson suggested folks check out a video on Vimeo called “How to find your What3Words address in an emergency.” It can be found by visiting https://vimeo.com/578046232.
Cornell Gordon, park planner, said they have been collaborating with Emergency Management during the past year, updating their software to collaborate on what works in the parks system.
“What3Words will give you the location. If there is any emergency, anything that happens, you can simply go into that park, scan that code as soon as you come in the park, and there is signage up there to talk about it when we implement everything,” Gordon said. “You will be able to be located if there is an emergency situation.”
Gordon said they have also collaborated to install identifying markers or color-coded signs. Some color-coded poles, painted yellow, have already been installed at Jenkins Park, Gordon said.
“That signifies the first phase of the plan to do location for where you are in a trail,” Gordon said. “The yellow pole is the first phase of this whole collaboration we have been working with on color variations, signage, anything that can help you to help you identify some location of where you are.”
Gordon said there will be color-coded locations for markings for trails throughout the system that match their trail maps. This is being combined with wayfinding signs. This all collaborates with 911 and emergency communications to better locate someone in an emergency situation.
The app also coincides with the Cary Bayou Holloway Trail Lighting contract that council approved later in the meeting. The $285,500 contract includes installing electrical wiring to connect trail lights between Jenkins and Holloway Park’s “Perfect Trail” Project. It is being installed by McKinstry Essention, LLC, through the Texas Local Government Purchasing Cooperative Omnia Partners.
Councilwoman Heather Betancourth asked if people only need to scan the app once or every time they enter the park.
“Once you download the app, it is on your phone, and you just use it as needed,” Gordon said.
Councilman Charles Johnson asked if he would need to dial 911 if he was injured in the park and give them the What3Words app so they can locate him. Gordon and Jackson said he could just read the location off the phone to the 911 operator.
Councilman Mike Lester wanted to clarify if he was injured on a trail, would he just scan one of the color-coded disks located within the park so he could be found?
“Part of the color-coding of the trail system, and the wayfinding signs we’ll be putting out, is if you do not have the app, you can at least tell them what color location you are on the trail,” Gordon said. “They will have the mapping information in their system to at least pinpoint the location and narrow it down. Right now, we do not have any signage out there, so you are basically trying to pinpoint general locations what you see out there.”
Gordon added they are working on installing more identifying markers in the parks.
“If you do not have the 3Words app, or just happen not to see the sign, or just do not want to do it, we at least have a color-coded system with wayfinding signs that you run past, you can see some kind of pole or a maker throughout the whole park,” he said.
Gordon added they have already ordered signs, and they are expected to arrive within two to three weeks. The installation should be around Thanksgiving time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.