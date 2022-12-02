United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County

The United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County proudly announces a new funding opportunity to support community partners called Capacity Building Microgrants.

The United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County seeks to support programs that are providing targeted resources and solutions to community needs in Baytown and Chambers County. With over 75 years of service to the community, United Way fights for the basic needs, health, education, and financial stability of every individual. United Way GBACC seeks to support organizations through program and agency capacity building efforts, as well as opportunities to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion through programming in Baytown and Chambers County. 

