The United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County proudly announces a new funding opportunity to support community partners called Capacity Building Microgrants.
The United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County seeks to support programs that are providing targeted resources and solutions to community needs in Baytown and Chambers County. With over 75 years of service to the community, United Way fights for the basic needs, health, education, and financial stability of every individual. United Way GBACC seeks to support organizations through program and agency capacity building efforts, as well as opportunities to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion through programming in Baytown and Chambers County.
“The Capacity Building Microgrant program is a way to support immediate needs for local nonprofits outside of the traditional funding model.” said United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County Director of Community Engagement Kaci Pena. “Capacity building is a fundamental component to the work United Way GBACC pursues with our community partners. Through this program, we want to support programs and initiatives that promote the growth of our community and invest into the partners that make life better for every individual in Baytown and Chambers County.”
