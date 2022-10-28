From left, First3Years Coordinator Argenis Santamaria; Parent Luisa Herrera, Parent Gabriela Hernandez; Parks Director Clifford Hatch; First3Years Director Alexandra Mylius; Library Director Jamie Eustace; Babies in Baytown Parent Co-Chair Briceida Alcaraz; Parent Alexis Soto; and Parent Jessica DeLaune
Babies in Baytown (BIB), an initiative of First3Years is excited to partner with two City of Baytown departments in efforts that impact families with children ages 0-3.
From the beginning, BIB’s Collaborative mission was to include not just partner agencies, but par-ents and caregivers in developing strategies that impact them and their babies.
They currently in year four and, through a collective budget effort with parents and partner agencies, they are pleased to present this $25,000 donation.
The monies will be allocated in the following ways:
- $10K for a partnership with Sterling Municipal Library to distribute home kits. It is understood that there may be many factors as to why a child is not in a formal early educa-tion setting and these home kits will provide resources and tools to assist parents in us-ing their home as an early learning environment.
- $15k to work with Parks & Recreation Department to create additional spaces for families with small children (0-3) within the parks’ system.
The monies were presented during the Baytown City Council meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Presenting the checks were First3Years Director, Alexandra Mylius and Babies in Baytown Parent Co-Chair, Briceida Alcaraz.
“First3Years and the families and professionals of Babies in Baytown are proud to invest in the capacity of Baytown to meet the developmental needs of infants and toddlers with this donation to Sterling Municipal Library and Baytown Parks & Recreation” said Mylius.
BIB Parent Co-Chair Briceida Alcaraz, who also helps lead our Family Leadership Group, further states, “I truly like having a voice to where and what the money will go to.
“We were not just given a budget to approve, we were part of the process of designing and approving a $192,823 budget this year. We are excited to be part of this donation to the City of Baytown Library and Parks and look forward to working with these departments.”
Babies in Baytown (BIB) is an early childhood collaborative made up of community organizations and families of Baytown who are working to develop community solutions that better support the mental health of very young children and their families.
BIB has operated in Baytown since 2019 and received an $800,000 grant from the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health, which is being fully invested into Baytown.
