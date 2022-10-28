First3Years donates $25,000 to City of Baytown

From left, First3Years Coordinator Argenis Santamaria; Parent Luisa Herrera, Parent Gabriela Hernandez; Parks Director Clifford Hatch; First3Years Director Alexandra Mylius; Library Director Jamie Eustace; Babies in Baytown Parent Co-Chair Briceida Alcaraz; Parent Alexis Soto; and Parent Jessica DeLaune

 Photo by Jason Calder, City of Baytown

Babies in Baytown (BIB), an initiative of First3Years is excited to partner with two City of Baytown departments in efforts that impact families with children ages 0-3.   

From the beginning, BIB’s Collaborative mission was to include not just partner agencies, but par-ents and caregivers in developing strategies that impact them and their babies.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.