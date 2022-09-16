The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a $14.25 million penalty assessed against ExxonMobil in a lawsuit claiming violations of the Clean Air Act at its Baytown facility over an eight-year period, 2005-2013. As of Friday, the company had asked for, and received, an extension of the time allowed to seek a rehearing, but had not filed for one.
“While we respect the court’s opinion, we disagree with the decision. We have acted responsibly and in accordance with regulatory requirements. We are reviewing the decision and considering next steps,” said ExxonMobil Baytown Public and Government Affairs Manager Aaron Stryk.
The penalty came from a citizen lawsuit filed in 2010 by two nonprofit organizations: Environment Texas and Sierra Club of Texas.
The lawsuit has gone back and forth in the federal court system for more than a decade, with a Houston federal judge dismissing it in 2015, only to have it reinstated by an appeals panel.
The judge, David Hittner, then assessed a penalty of $19.9 million against the company in 2017. That penalty was appealed, and the case sent back to Hittner. The $14.25 million penalty was then assessed in 2021, only to be appealed again by ExxonMobil. It is that decision the circuit court upheld this month. The environmental groups sued the company based on reports that ExxonMobil made to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reporting unplanned releases of pollutants. Court records show the company has until Oct. 13 to file a petition for rehearing the case.
