The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a $14.25 million penalty assessed against ExxonMobil in a lawsuit claiming violations of the Clean Air Act at its Baytown facility over an eight-year period, 2005-2013. As of Friday, the company had asked for, and received, an extension of the time allowed to seek a rehearing, but had not filed for one.

“While we respect the court’s opinion, we disagree with the decision. We have acted responsibly and in accordance with regulatory requirements. We are reviewing the decision and considering next steps,” said ExxonMobil Baytown Public and Government Affairs Manager Aaron Stryk.

