Robbery
Two men robbed a gas station at gunpoint about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, police report.
Spokewoman Ana Fernandez said two men entered the station in the 3000 block of North Alexander Drive and one man pointed a gun at the clerk while the other put money in a bag, then the two fled with the money.
One suspect was described as a black man with a thinner build, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, blue shirt, black sweatpants and a blue face covering. He had a yellow glove on his left hand a possibly a blue bandana wrapped around his right hand.
The other suspect is described as a black man with a heavier build, wearing a blue hoodie, blue or black sweatpants and a black cloth over his face. He wore yellow gloves on both hands.
Burglaries
• Clothing and other items were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of North Commerce Street Monday.
• Money was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of West Defee Avenue Monday.
• A burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Highway 146 about 6:15 p.m. Monday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 5000 block of Garth Road over the weekend.
• Lawn equipment was reported stolen in the 300 block of East Homan Avenue just before midnight Tuesday night.
Thefts
• A utility trailer with Texas license 27692H was reported stolen in the 300 block of East Murrill Avenue over the weekend.
• Tools and other items were reported stolen in the 3200 block of Ohio Street Monday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 4600 block of Village Lane about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
• A stolen boat was recovered in the 1800 block of Missouri Street about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
• Tools were reported stolen in the 3200 block of McKinney Road about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
