andidates if they had a plan to lower taxes for Baytown citizens. Each candidate provided their responses. Their answers come in light of the recent announcement from the city that they plan to try and lower the tax rate by 2.5 cents in the proposed budget for next year.
The last day to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 11. Early voting begins Oct. 24 and lasts until Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Michael Emmanuel, District 2 candidate
I applaud city council for taking the initiative to lighten the tax burden on citizens. Although some may say it is not enough, I believe the city is heading in the right direction, and I look forward to being a part of that process.
Sarah Graham, District 2 candidate
Attract more businesses, incentivize renovations of older properties, and use feedback from citizens to continue growing business will increase revenue.
Standard economics states: lowering taxes will stimulate economic growth by increasing incentives to work and invest, thus increasing government revenue.
We need to stick to simple basics and listen to the townspeople. It is also important to make sure any money made is properly spent back into positive development for our future in Baytown.
Charles Johnson, incumbent councilman for District 3
The plan is to continue with the path we set six years ago when we started discussions with myself and previous council members serving on the Finance Committee to lower the tax rate. We recently put forth a policy that requires us to consider lowering the tax rate by at least half a cent every budget year. The key words in my previous sentence being “at least.” This means at minimum. I don’t know of any other city with this policy. My colleagues and I will continue to consider innovative ways of easing the tax burden.
Ken Griffith, District 3 candidate
The best plan I think of is to identify areas of frivolous and needless spending and make cuts, at the same time encouraging the growth of single-family housing for purchase within our city.
