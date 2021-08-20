Gordon Lamar Gallatin lost his battle to Parkinson's on August 9, 2021. For a more thorough obituary please go to Find-a-Grave, Memorial # 219618624. There were no services. In lieu of flowers, contact Sharon Phillips at 2700 Rollingbrook Dr. #6310 Baytown, Texas 77521. The family will place a plaque in the Wiseman Family plot, Midway Cemetery, Midway, Madison County, Texas at a later date. He donated his body to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Gordon was a REL graduate and attended Lee College. He played trombone in the REL Band. He was a newspaperman for fifty-plus years. He was active for many years at the Baytown Little Theater and the Houston Live Stock Show and Rodeo as well as he was a Rotarian. Gordon was of the Episcopalian faith.
Gordon was the son of Lester and Mollie (O'Bessa Wiseman) Gallatin, who owned a hat shop in Baytown for many years. He had two siblings, Sharon "Marcy" Gallatin Phillips, and the late Lester Alldwin Gallatin. He had three sons, Dwight, Mark, and Chris Mueller, and a daughter, Melanie Lynn Massey. There are eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Gordon is also, survived by Karin Coleman, a friend, and companion for many years.
