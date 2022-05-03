Today is the last day of in-person early voting for the May 7 state Constitutional Amendment election, with polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in both Harris and Chambers counties. Voters statewide are voting on two constitutional amendments that would increase homestead exemptions for school taxes.
Harris County does not have any early voting locations within the City of Baytown; the closest is the J. D. Walker Community Center, 7613 Wade Road, just north of Interstate 10. Other nearby locations are the Evelyn Kennedy Civic Center, 618 San Jacinto St., La Porte; and the Martin L. Flukinger Center, 16003 Lorenzo St., Channelview. Harris County voters can vote at any Harris County polling location.
Election Day voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the same locations, with additional locations in Baytown at Baytown Junior School, 7707 Bayway Drive; Gentry Junior School, 1919 E. Archer Road; Stuart Career Tech High School, 300 YMCA Drive; Cedar Bayou Junior School, 2610 Elvinta St.; and Ashbel Smith Elementary School, 403 E. James St.
Chambers County has nearby locations at the Cedar Bayou Community Building, 7711 state Highway 146, Baytown; Goss Library, 1 John Hall Drive, Mont Belvieu; and American Legion Hall, 1704 S. Main St.,
Anahuac. Chambers County voters can vote at any Chambers County location.
Election Day voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the same locations.
The Barbers Hill ISD trustee election and Mont Belvieu city council election have the same hours, but voting is at the Leadership Support Center, 9600 Eagle Drive.
Through the end of the day Sunday, Harris County had 26,176 people vote in person and 23,021 ballots by mail sent in, for a total of 49,197 votes received. There were 282 votes cast at the J. D. Walker Community Center.
Through Sunday, Chambers County reported 726 people had voted in person and 132 mail-in ballots had been received for a total of 858 early voters.
