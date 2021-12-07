Letters to Santa
Send in your children's Letters to Santa by Friday, December 10 so we can get them to Santa Claus at the North Pole on time.
Three ways to turn them in:
1) Drop them at The Baytown Sun, 1301 Memorial Drive, Baytown, TX 77520.
3) Send them through your elementary school, who will send them to us.
Thank you from the elves.

