Ice storm & power outages closes schools, Lee College
• Due to the winter storm disaster, all Goose Creek schools will remain closed through Friday, and will not return to the planned asynchronous instructional school day as planned. The next day students will return to campus and the regular schedule is Monday, Feb. 22.
• Officials at Barbers Hill ISD have announced they are closing schools for the rest of the week due to the winter storm.
The announcement also stated most of its schools are without power and are not expected to be back on this week. In addition, most of the schools are dealing with broken pipes.
• Lee College is also closed through Thursday. All classes are canceled. Administrative offices are closed. Only staff required to maintain essential functions remain at work. Student Support, Library, and Computer Labs are closed. All activities and events are canceled including the board meeting scheduled for tonight. All decisions about Friday will be made by 3 p.m. today.
• For Anahuac ISD, schools are closed today. Officials said they would keep people informed about Friday. Check to the district’s website at www.aisdpanthers.com.
• Crosby ISD also made an announcement saying it is closing schools today. School officials will make a determination based on available information for Friday. In the meantime, students and staff do not have to participate on online coursework.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.