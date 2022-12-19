From left, Bayer Heritage Federal Credit Union’s Aleyda Alvarez, Louisia Cantu, Mayra Hernandez, Joseph Smith, Brenda Wray and Neva White hosted the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce holiday party.
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Paul Dunlap and Santa’s helper Stephanie Allen
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Ashley Wells, Emily Keller, Ted Keller, Bryan Crisman, Rhonda Barker and West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce President Macie Schubert
Bayer Heritage Credit Union hosted the holiday party for the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce after hours Thursday, Dec. 15. They collected non-perishable food items and toys for those less fortunate.
“We have been in the Baytown area for almost 50 years, but no one ever saw us because we were inside Bayer. Covestro (formerly Bayer) is the best neighbor anyone could have. We have an awesome partnership,” said Branch Manager Neva White. Now the credit union has another location in Baytown, located at 3800 Massey Tompkins Road, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
