Barbers Hill forward Joshua Mitchell charges toward the basket in the team’s recent win over Pasadena Dobie. The Eagles will face Liberty in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Classic Basketball Tournament at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the Barbers Hill Field House.
The holiday hoops season and a longtime tradition continues when the Barbers Hill Gulf Coast Classic Basketball Tournament tips off Friday.
Barbers Hill High School has hosted the annual event since the early 1980s and the number of participating teams has grown. This year’s tournament field includes 32 teams including 16 in the boys and girls divisions. Games will be played through Saturday at the Barbers Hill Field House, BHHS and Barbers Hill Middle School North.
The Lady Eagles (11-5) enter the tournament as the No. 12 ranked team in the state in Class 5A, while the boys team is ranked No. 18. In the girls bracket, Tomball Memorial (No. 17 in 6A) and Fort Bend Hightower who is 9-1 will provide some tough competition. On the boys side, Deer Park, Strake Jesuit, Tomball and Hightower are expected to make a run for the tournament title.
Last year, the Eagle boys (5-3) won the tournament championship and Head Coach Chris Pennington feels his team is poised for a repeat performance.
“It would mean a lot for us to go back-to-back,” he said. “We are very excited and have high expectations for this year’s team. We have eight seniors on this year’s team and return three starters, along with some talented young players coming through the program. This is a great group that is focused on success.”
The Barbers Hill boys team will face Liberty in the first round of the tournament at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Barbers Hill Field House.
Barbers Hill’s girls team last won the tournament title in 2017 and has high hopes going into their opener against Texas City at noon on Friday, also at the Field House.
“Winning this tournament would give our girls a lot of confidence,” said Head Coach Bryan Harris. “They are playing very well right now and we need to keep our momentum going.”
Harris said Tomball Memorial and Hightower will be favorites to advance to the final round.
“Hightower is always one of the best teams in the region and we are looking forward to the challenge,” he said. “Tomball Memorial has a great team that is well coached that we were fortunate to play earlier in the season.”
The Baytown Sterling boys are also competing in the Barbers Hill tourney and will play Hightower at noon in the BHHS Auxiliary gymnasium.
“This is always a great tournament,” Sterling head coach Johnny Daniels said. “We’re looking forward to being a part of it.”
The semifinals, championship and consolation rounds will be played on Saturday. Tournament brackets for the boys and girls divsions may be viewed online at https://athletics.bhisd.net/
Tickets for the tournament are $10 for adults and $5 for adults. Cash only will be accepted.
