Barbers Hill forward Joshua Mitchell

Barbers Hill forward Joshua Mitchell charges toward the basket in the team’s recent win over Pasadena Dobie. The Eagles will face Liberty in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Classic Basketball Tournament at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the Barbers Hill Field House.

Sun photo by Mark Kramer

The holiday hoops season and a longtime tradition continues when the Barbers Hill Gulf Coast Classic Basketball Tournament tips off Friday.

Barbers Hill High School has hosted the annual event since the early 1980s and the number of participating teams has grown. This year’s tournament field includes 32 teams including 16 in the boys and girls divisions. Games will be played through Saturday at the Barbers Hill Field House, BHHS and Barbers Hill Middle School North.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.