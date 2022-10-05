A woman reported that someone shot her car window while she was driving in the 7000 block of Spur 330 about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect was driving a dark blue car, possibly a Dodge charger. He had dark hair and appeared to be Hispanic or Black, she told police.
Missing person
A 19-year-old Baytown woman, Sierra Thornton, was reported missing Monday.
She is described as being black with light brown skin, about 5 feet 10 or 11 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with her hair in an afro. She has brown eyes and walks with a limp.
She was last seen Monday wearing a pink shirt, gray sweatpants and glasses.
Burglaries
• A portable generator was reported stolen in the 9000 block of Bayou Woods Drive Monday morning.
• Tools and other items were reported stolen from a home in the 5500 block of West Road Monday.
• Jewelry and other items were reported stolen in the 100 block of Woodside Drive Monday.
• Money, jewelry and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 10200 block of Interstate 10 Tuesday.
• Jewelry and clothing were reported stolen in the 300 block of West Baker Road Tuesday.
Thefts
• A beige 2009 Toyota Camry with Texas license BVIR45 was reported stolen in the 300 block of Stewart Avenue Monday.
• A camping trailer with license B51361 was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Hawthorne Avenue Monday.
• A 14-foot Prestige enclosed box trailer containing tools and construction equipment was reported stolen in the 100 block of South Alexander Drive Tuesday.
• Someone tried to steal a trailer in the 1400 block of Burbank Avenue about 7 a.m. Monday. The would-be thieves were described as two men in a stolen green 1999 Ford F-250 extended cab pickup.
• A red bicycle was reported stolen in the 2100 block of North Main Street Monday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3100 block of Illinois Street about 2:50 p.m. Monday.
• A utility trailer was reported stolen in the 6000 block of Garth Road Monday.
• A stolen Ford F-550 and C&M utility trailer were recovered in the 7100 block of Interstate 10 about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 6700 block of Highway 146 Tuesday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 about 4 a.m. Wednesday.
