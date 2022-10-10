Gifts to Sterling Municipal Library honored the memory of the following persons during recent weeks:
MEMORIALS
Gifts to Sterling Municipal Library honored the memory of the following persons during recent weeks:
MEMORIALS
LORIE AMMONS: “Holiness of God” from Eric and Ava Holland
MAYDELL WILLIAMS-BRILL: “American Roots: Lessons and Inspiration from the Designers Reimagining Our Home Gardens,” “The Gift of Home,” “Anyone Can Sew: A Step-by-Step Guide to Essential Sewing Skills” and “Fit for Real People: Sew Great Clothes Using Any Pattern” from Mary Dalton; “The Matter of Everything: How Curiosity, Physics, and Improbable Experiments Changed the World” from Lou Ellen Wheeler and Amy Currie
SUZI DeGENNARO: “Hudson Taylor: Pioneer to China” from Eric Holland/Edward Jones
BOB GRIFFIN: “Making The Best Years of Our Lives: The Hollywood Classic that Inspired a Nation” from Marilyn Sandhop
DENNIS HEYEN: “Daniel Plays at School,” “Dinosaurs Explore!,” “Splish, Splash, Zoo Borns!,” “I Love You, Zoo Borns!,” “My I Sound Box” and “Back on Track” (for the Children’s Collection) from Laura Pledger; “World of Reading: Bruce’s Big Fun Day,” “I Can Read: Pete the Kitty” and “Ready to Read: The First Day of School” (for the Children’s Collection) from Skip and Renee’ Rome
J.B. JONES: “Prayers for the People: Things We Didn’t Know We Could Say to God” from Jo Hinkle
ELIZABETH ANNE MOYERS: “The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress” from Eric and Ava Holland
MARY ECHOLS STEWART: “The Joy Journal for Magical Everyday Play: Easy Activities and Creative Craft for Kids and Their Grownups” and “Reading for Our Lives: A Literacy Action Plan from Birth to Six” from Cathy and Dennis Spar
ERIC TWARDOWSKI: “Bringing Up Boys: Shaping the Next Generation of Men” from Eric Holland/Edward Jones
LISA CREEKMORE WOODS: “I Love You Like No Otter” and “I Spy Year-round Challenger: A Book of Picture Riddles” (for the Children’s Collection) from Service League of Baytown
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.