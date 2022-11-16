Patients ER donates to Diabetes Gala

From left Gena Hutto, JDRF Baytown board member, Patients ER representatives Kaitlin Martin, Heather Neely, Ashley Shibley, Dr. Chris Grieves, Ashley Dugat and Tonya Smith with Cherie Melendez, JDRF Baytown board member. For information on the JDRF gala, please email:  LATerry@houstonmethodist.org.

Patients ER is a $5,000 sponsor for the upcoming Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation gala to be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.  JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Its strength lies in JDRF’s exclusive focus and singular influence on the worldwide effort to end T1D. Money raised for the gala goes toward diabetes research and education with the goal of find a cure.  

