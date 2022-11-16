Patients ER is a $5,000 sponsor for the upcoming Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation gala to be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Its strength lies in JDRF’s exclusive focus and singular influence on the worldwide effort to end T1D. Money raised for the gala goes toward diabetes research and education with the goal of find a cure.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
