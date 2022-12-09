Donations received to date include:
In honor of the grandchildren of Larry & Diane Woodcox $100
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 3:02 am
Robert Baird Inc $200
Goose Creek Chapter 798 $25
In memory of Henry Warthen $100
In memory of Herman Warthen $100
In honor of Margie Warthen $100
Linda Hathaway $25
Ann Oyler $25
Pam Warford $10
Jane Griffin $100
EP Hall $20
Dan & Debra Baggett $100
In loving memory of Spencer Carnes $100
In memory of Kevin & Darrell Brummett $100
Judith Detro $25
In recognition of the 2023 Gator Ride $100
Charles & Scotty Fuqua $100
K of C #7206 $100
In honor of Gale & Vicki Stansberry $100
In honor of Glen & Sharon Braudway $50
In honor of Luke Crain & Family $25
In honor of Kayla Thibodaux & Family $25
Catholic Daughters of America #1894 $50
KJZT #99 $50
In memory of Jennifer Sutton $50
Cathy Foster $50
In loving memory of Bob, Laverne & “Foxy” Matherne $500
Carol Skewes in memory of Baytown Sun Publisher Janie Gray $100
Anonymous Donors $420
Founded by original owner and publisher of The Sun, Robert Matherne, Goodfellows has helped low-income families every year since 1931, with names of donors published in the newspaper and many local events sponsoring fundraising over the decades.
“Once a Goodfellow, always a Goodfellow” is a fitting slogan that has been a part of the drive. Many Baytonians have contributed over the years, a practice that is being continued by their children.
The true spirit of Christmas is shown by the Goodfellows. Won’t you be a Goodfellow this year? Make your contribution today. Donations can be brought to The Baytown Sun or mailed to Goodfellows c/o BJF, PO BOX 8116, Baytown, TX 77522. Checks are preferred and should be made out to Goodfellows.
