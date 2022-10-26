The two candidates for the District 3 race attended a forum hosted by the Baytown League of Women Voters, answering questions about almost everything from campaign finances, the golf course, pet microchipping, and themselves.
Incumbent Councilman of District 3 Charles Johnson faced challenger Ken Griffith answering questions put forth by audience members. Johnson began by describing himself, saying he was a lifelong resident of Baytown by way of McNair.
“I was raised here, and I love this city,” Johnson said.
“I served on council for six years now, and I am seeking a third term. I really enjoyed being a council member because it is all about helping people and giving back to the community. What I mean by that is I am able to give back to those who gave to me. I want to see the City of Baytown move forward in ways it has never moved forward before.”
Griffith said he is a 40-plus-year resident of Baytown who grew up in District 3.
“The reason I want to run for city council is because I have a heart for service,” Griffith said. “That has been ingrained in me from my parents from my dad. He was a generous man. He always said when you give a gift, give with your whole heart and give to those less fortunate than you.”
The candidates spoke about their leadership styles.
“I serve to lead, meaning I am going to be out there among the people I serve,” Johnson said. “Being a leader is not about being in the forefront all the time. It is about serving those you choose to lead.”
Johnson said he had three traits of leadership. The first was listening.
“You have to be able to hear people,” he said. “The second one is being available. I have shown I am available. And third is building relationships. I have to build relationships with those who serve with me on council, other organizations and leaders at the local, state and even the federal level.”
Griffith said getting people involved is part of his leadership style as well as seeking wise counsel and delegating.
“I may not be the smartest person in the room, but I know how to pick the smartest people in the room,” Griffith said.
Griffith added he also believes in holding people accountable.
The candidates also discussed issues that have been hot topics in Baytown, such as the T-36 golf course going in at the former Evergreen golf course. They were asked when the course was up for a vote, why did council “not listen to the people?”
“We listened to the people,” Johnson said. “It is not just about listening to people that show up to council chambers. It is about listening to everyone, like the people that stop me at the grocery stores or tapped my shoulder at restaurants or caught me pumping gas at the gas station that said they wanted that golf course. I am not just a voice for people that come to council meetings but for those that do not feel they have a voice. Their voice needs to be heard. There were a lot more people than some think that wanted that golf course.”
Johnson added he did not want to see kids in Baytown have to play golf at Eagle Pointe in Mont Belvieu and that a new, innovative double-loop course is better than a traditional 18-hole golf course.
“You have to be willing to do new and innovative things,” he said.
Griffith said he was opposed to the golf course, but for different reasons.
“I felt the money acquired from that could be used for other things like infrastructure and sewage,” Griffith said. “That being said, what comes back into play is accountability. Since they took over that golf course, there have been reports of overgrown grass and that the city is being soft on the real estate investors. What I hope to see is not another mall issue where another real estate investor comes in and does what they did to the mall. Let’s get things done.”
In a rebuttal, Johnson said he was just out at the course Friday and saw no overgrown grass. Griffith said he had photos to back up his claim.
“It is a beautiful place, and they are working on it. The grass not overgrown,” Johnson said. “You can fish there but cannot book an event there. And we are holding developers accountable.”
Johnson also addressed a campaign finance question, where it appeared TNC Construction Services in Cove gave a $28,000 contribution. However, Johnson explained it was an error made when transferring the document to a PDF and it was a $2,000 contribution. He added the company was run by Tyrone Jones, who he said was his stepfather.
Griffith said his largest campaign donor was Mark Wilson, who he said is a family member from California and a retired police officer.
The two were asked about their thoughts on the recent ordinance passed by council, requiring pet owners to have their dogs and cats microchipped.
“I believe it is a government overreach, for starters,” Griffith said.
Griffith added there was a rumor Johnson had suggested a $500 fine and that it was a “bit Draconian.”
“Five hundred dollars sounds like a pretty good fundraiser,” Griffith said. “And trying to enforce that…it makes you wonder why such a high fine? The fine for not having insurance is less.”
Griffith said Baytown has more of a cat issue than a dog one.
“The policy on stray cats is, in my opinion, absurd,” Griffith said. “Tagging them and letting them back into the neighborhood to keep on stinking it up and destroying it, that is what is being overlooked, not so much the dog issue. If only we were harder on our real estate developers in town, we’d be doing a lot better.”
Johnson rebutted, saying the fine is not $500.
“It is up to $500,” Johnson said. “If any of you would like to go back and view the council meeting, that is what was discussed. There was a discussion to make it $35, which is the (average) cost of chipping, but you have to have negative reinforcement in order for people to comply. And $35…you know what, I would take that chance. But if you get something up to $500 and your dog is running around loose around terrorizing kids at bus stops, it would make you think twice about it.”
Johnson said he suggested the fine be up to $500 but not make it a $500 fine.
“We can make a policy where we could fine the owner that maximum amount, but that should be $500, because if your dog is loose and bites someone, we need to know who owns that dog to hold them accountable,” Johnson said.
Johnson agreed that the city needed to have a microchipping ordinance.
“It needs to happen, and it should happen,” he said. “If you do not want to get your animal chipped, maybe you are hiding something.”
Early voting is ongoing through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.