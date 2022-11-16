Get that stuff outta here

Sterling’s Johnny Daniels Jr. (5) goes to block a shot from Northbrook’s Roanni Nazcao (20) during the Rangers home game against the Raiders on Tuesday night.  

 Sun photo by Chris Cody, c2pix Photography

This year’s Texas Invitational Basketball Tournament in Pasadena will once again host some of the state’s top talent that includes two Baytown area boys teams from Crosby and Barbers Hill that are ranked in the Class 5A preseason polls.

The 19th annual tournament is featuring 32 boys and 24 girls teams at 10 gymnasiums throughout the Pasadena and Deer Park school districts starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday. Some of the top squads on the boys side include No. 2 Class 6A San Antonio Brennan and No. 3 Allen. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.