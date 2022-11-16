This year’s Texas Invitational Basketball Tournament in Pasadena will once again host some of the state’s top talent that includes two Baytown area boys teams from Crosby and Barbers Hill that are ranked in the Class 5A preseason polls.
The 19th annual tournament is featuring 32 boys and 24 girls teams at 10 gymnasiums throughout the Pasadena and Deer Park school districts starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday. Some of the top squads on the boys side include No. 2 Class 6A San Antonio Brennan and No. 3 Allen.
Both Barbers Hill and Crosby’s girls teams will also face some tough competition as their division will feature Cedar Park, the state’s top ranked Class 5A team.
Going into Thursday’s pool play, the Crosby boys team is ranked No. 19 in the in Class 5A, while Barbers Hill is No. 25 on the list. Last year’s District 22-5A champion Goose Creek Memorial and Sterling will also be competing in the tournament.
Crosby is looking to return to their winning formula it had last year as the Cougars finished second in district with 11-2 district record and 21-12 mark overall. The Lady Eagles and Lady Cougars are also looking to earn another trip to the playoffs, coming off 10-2 district records last season
“This has become one of the premiere tournaments in the state,” said Kirk Lewis, tournament chairman and retired Pasadena ISD superintendent. “We have an outstanding group of teams in this event and we welcome our teams and friends from Barbers Hill, Crosby and Baytown Sterling for an exciting weekend of basketball.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.