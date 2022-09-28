The Baytown League of Women Voters is hosting the Speed Meet the Candidates event to allow the public to interact with some local politicians.
The event is from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Rundell Hall on the Lee College campus, 200 Lee Drive, Baytown.
The Speed Meet is free and open to the public.
Speed Meet the Candidates is a discussion forum for voters and candidates in which small groups of voters gather for a brief roundtable discussion with individual candidates, one at a time. The candidates rotate from table to table at intervals of 10 minutes.
All candidates who appear on the ballot in three races of local interest received invitations with a deadline to accept the invitation and agree to the rules. Not all candidates were available to attend due to other commitments.
Candidates that have committed to participate in the event include incumbent Harris County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, Place 2 Lucia Bates, a Democrat, and her challenger, Republican Denise Graves.
Harris County Commissioner for Pct. 2 Adrian Garcia, a Democrat, is expected to appear as will challenger Republican Jack Morman.
Chuck Crews, the Democratic challenger for the Texas House of Representatives District 128, has agreed to appear. He is vying for the seat against incumbent Republican Rep. Briscoe Cain.
For more information, contact Rhonda Chandler at 713-628-8711 ager Oct. 4.
