The Mont Belvieu City Council added its support for a Lee College branch campus in the city with a resolution at its regular meeting Monday night. While the city has no direct role in the potential campus, City Manager Brian Winningham said the council’s support is beneficial as Barbers Hill ISD and the college ask for state permission to create the campus.
In creating a report to the state, Winningham said, “we would like to add our support, and I wanted to do that from the city council instead of just from the city manager.”
In other items of the business:
• Memorial Hermann Life Flight presented an award to a Mont Belvieu crew as its EMS Crew of the Month for a September incident.
A man passing through the city on Interstate 10 exited the freeway and struck a utility pole. In spite of injuries from the crash, the EMS crew recognized that he was having a heart attack, which had caused the accident and was life-threatening, which the crash injuries were not. This led them to call in Life Flight, likely saving the man’s life.
After surgery and 11 days in the hospital, the man was released to return to his hometown to continue rehabilitation.
• Beginning Dec. 2, City Hall hours will be 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
• Parks and Recreation Director Dustin Schubert reported on several changes being made to accommodate growing recreational sports programs. Softball will be moved to the new Chambers County ball fields now under construction south of Interstate 10.
Soccer will be moved to new soccer fields planned for property leased from the school district near Barbers Hill Elementary School north and the Early Childhood Center.
Little League will remain at the City Park. Land where soccer fields were planned there will be used for other purposes, possibly additional parking, volleyball and basketball.
