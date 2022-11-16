Mont Belvieu

The Mont Belvieu City Council added its support for a Lee College branch campus in the city with a resolution at its regular meeting Monday night. While the city has no direct role in the potential campus, City Manager Brian Winningham said the council’s support is beneficial as Barbers Hill ISD and the college ask for state permission to create the campus.

In creating a report to the state, Winningham said, “we would like to add our support, and I wanted to do that from the city council instead of just from the city manager.”

