Updated: September 14, 2021 @ 1:43 pm
A 19-year-old Baytown man was charged with assault on emergency personnel after he allegedly punched a nurse in the chest while being treated at the emergency room.
Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said William Cogdell was found unconscious in the 1300 block of Ward Road about 2 p.m. and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
When he regained consciousness, he became aggressive with hospital staff about 3:30 a.m.
Animal cruelty
A 39-year-old Baytown woman was charged with animal cruelty after allegedly driving about 300 feet with her dog leashed to the bumper in the 1900 block of Utah Street about 4 p.m. Saturday.
Burglaries
• A car was reported burglarized in the 4500 block of Garth Road Friday.
• A residence in the 3700 block of Garth Road was reported burglarized Friday night.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 3300 block of Red Cedar Drive Friday night.
• Tools and electronics were reported stolen from a home in the 1800 block of Carver Street Saturday.
• A gaming system was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Ward Road Sunday.
• A woman was charged with burglary of a business in the 700 block of North Alexander Drive about 2 a.m. Monday.
Thefts
• Money and other items were stolen at a business in the 4600 block of N. Highway 146 Friday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 7200 block of Eastpoint Boulevard about 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4600 block of Quail Hollow Drive early Sunday morning.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1700 block of Interstate 10 about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 7400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard Sunday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 6300 block of Garth Sunday.
afternoon.
