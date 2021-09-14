bpd

A 19-year-old Baytown man was charged with assault on emergency personnel after he allegedly punched a nurse in the chest while being treated at the emergency room.

Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said William Cogdell was found unconscious in the 1300 block of Ward Road about 2 p.m. and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

When he regained consciousness, he became aggressive with hospital staff about 3:30 a.m.

 

Animal cruelty

A 39-year-old Baytown woman was charged with animal cruelty after allegedly driving about 300 feet with her dog leashed to the bumper in the 1900 block of Utah Street about 4 p.m. Saturday.

 

Burglaries

• A car was reported burglarized in the 4500 block of Garth Road Friday.

• A residence in the 3700 block of Garth Road was reported burglarized Friday night.

• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 3300 block of Red Cedar Drive Friday night.

• Tools and electronics were reported stolen from a home in the 1800 block of Carver Street Saturday.

• A gaming system was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Ward Road Sunday.

• A woman was charged with burglary of a business in the 700 block of North Alexander Drive about 2 a.m. Monday.

 

Thefts

• Money and other items were stolen at a business in the 4600 block of N. Highway 146 Friday.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 7200 block of Eastpoint Boulevard about 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4600 block of Quail Hollow Drive early Sunday morning.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1700 block of Interstate 10 about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 7400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard Sunday.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 6300 block of Garth Sunday.

 afternoon.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.