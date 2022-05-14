Voting starts Monday for the Democratic and Republican primary runoff elections. While many candidates from each party were chosen in the primary elections May 7, races in which no candidate received more than 50% of the vote will have runoffs. Early voting is May 16-20 and Election Day is May 24.
Harris County
Early voting in Harris County is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The two closest locations are St. John’s United Methodist Church, 501 S. Alexander Drive, and J.D. Walker Community Center, 7613 Wade Road.
Any person registered in Harris County can vote at any location. More are listed at harrisvotes.com.
Chambers County
Early voting in Chambers County is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closest locations are Cedar Bayou Community Building, 7711 state Highway 146, Baytown; Goss Library, 1 John Hall Drive, Mont Belvieu; and American Legion Hall, 1704 S. Main St., Anahuac.
Any person registered in Chambers County can vote at any location.
Democratic Primary Candidates
• Lieutenant Governor: Michelle Beckley, Mike Collier
• Attorney General: Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Joe Jaworski
• Comptroller of Public Accounts: Janet T. Dudding, Angel Luis Vega
• Commissioner of the General Land Office: Jay Kleberg, Sandragrace Martinez
No local county non-judicial races are in runoffs.
Republican Primary candidates
• Attorney General: George P. Bush, Ken Paxton
• Commissioner of the General Land Office: Dawn Buckingham, Tim Westley
• Railroad Commissioner: Wayne Christian, Sarah Stogner
• State Rep. District 23: Patrick Gurski, Terri Leo-Wilson
• Harris County Judge: Vidal Martinez, Alex Mealer
• Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner: Jack Morman, Jerry Mouton
No Chambers County non-judicial races are in runoffs.
