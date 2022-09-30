Nice try there Mr. Felder but I’ve told you before you really need to find a responsible adult to read my letters to you. Someone you trust and won’t let you make a fool of yourself again. My challenge (Sept 17) was for readers to tell “how your life has been made better since Biden took office.” You told the readers nothing. You still chasing the ghost of Trump didn’t persuade anyone; you just expressed your opinion of the past and no one cares about your opinion.
I never said I believe Trump is the legitimate President. I did say he is in the past and his future is blurry. Get your facts straight. If you are not for Making America Great Again, what are you for? High inflation? Migrant crisis? Energy dependence? Etc. etc. You’ve made it clear what you are NOT for.
Of the 50 governors in America only 2 have shown mercy and compassion. There should be 48 more governors sending buses and planes to Kamala’s “secure border” to help relieve the overcrowding. Migrants are sleeping in their own feces; the resources are exhausted there, the well is dry and the cupboards are bare and there are hundreds more arriving each day. Too many bodies are being found in the desert and in the river. How soon before Abbott begins shipping bodies in bags to other states because the local funeral homes can’t keep up? Really think your travel agent joke was funny??
So no Mr. Felder, your letter doesn’t count as one of my 10 but it does count as one more of the legitimately foolish letters you have submitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.