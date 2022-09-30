Nice try there Mr. Felder but I’ve told you before you really need to find a responsible adult to read my letters to you. Someone you trust and won’t let you make a fool of yourself again.  My challenge (Sept 17) was for readers to tell “how your life has been made better since Biden took office.” You told the readers nothing. You still chasing the ghost of Trump didn’t persuade anyone; you just expressed your opinion of the past and no one cares about your opinion.

I never said I believe Trump is the legitimate President. I did say he is in the past and his future is blurry. Get your facts straight. If you are not for Making America Great Again, what are you for?  High inflation? Migrant crisis? Energy dependence? Etc. etc. You’ve made it clear what you are NOT for.

