A driver who did not stop for a traffic offense for about a mile was charged with evading arrest.
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said an officer noticed a Honda with no rear license plate in the area of Garth Road and Park about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Once the vehicle stopped, the driver, identified as 23-year-old Derrick Royer of Baytown, was arrested and charged.
Hindering arrest
A 35-year-old Houston man identified as Seth Stasney was charged with hindering apprehension after police responded to a report about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a hotel in the 7200 block of Eastpoint Boulevard that three guests refused to leave.
Fernandez said Stasney was also found to have methamphetamine, Xanax, marijuana and alprazolam in his possession. Another man was arrested for outstanding warrants and a woman released.
Burglaries
• A burglary was reported in the 2900 block of East Elvinta Street Wednesday.
• Tools, jewelry and other items were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Forrest Avenue Wednesday.
• A phone and other items were reported stolen in the 900 block of Northwood Drive early Friday morning.
Thefts
• A gray 2007 Suzuki XL7 with Texas license PGN879 was reported stolen in the 7000 block of North Highway 146 Wednesday night.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3500 block of Decker Drive about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
• A theft was reported in the 1500 block of Nolan Road Thursday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Ward Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.