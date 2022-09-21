Baytown’s Police Advisory Committee met Tuesday in preparation for its quarterly report to city council Thursday and upcoming reorganization as chair Eric Bolenbaucher is completing his term on the committee. When Police Chief John Stringer gave his report, questions turned to plans for recruitment and concerns over media information.
Stringer said the department is still 15 officers short of its authorized level of 175 officers. He said three new recruit officers came in about three weeks ago. All three graduated from Houston Community College.
They still need to complete orientation and some testing. He said they will have to take a firearms course, since the state requires a 70% score for passing, BPD requires 90%. Also, he said, Baytown requires nighttime shooting qualification, which is not mandated by the state.
Stringer said the department’s current police academy provides in-service training both for local officers and other departments and is continuing to work toward a full academy that can train new officers. He expects that to be about a three-year process.
Having its own academy will reduce total training time for new officers by about six months, he said. He said the new commander of the academy is also working to streamline the onboarding process to reduce the number of potential officers who take other jobs before completing the process.
Committee member Dr. June Stansky raised a concern about a recent press release from the department that identified the suspect in a serious crime only as a black male.
“Not having a sketch or more description other than ‘black male’ is not friendly,” she said. “It just opens up targeting and profiling of black men,” she said.
Stringer said, “Our department trains against profiling. They know for a fact I’m not going to tolerate it,” Stringer said.
However, he said that was the initial description received. “There are certain things that if the media requests we have to give under Texas law.” That includes descriptors like race and sex.
Further information was released later, he said, when it became available.
