Baytown’s Police Advisory Committee met Tuesday in preparation for its quarterly report to city council Thursday and upcoming reorganization as chair Eric Bolenbaucher is completing his term on the committee. When Police Chief John Stringer gave his report, questions turned to plans for recruitment and concerns over media information.

Stringer said the department is still 15 officers short of its authorized level of 175 officers. He said three new recruit officers came in about three weeks ago. All three graduated from Houston Community College.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.