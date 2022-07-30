The inaugural Women’s Expo Aug. 18 will feature keynote speaker Ashley D. Berry. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Baytown Community Center Thursday, Aug. 18 in the Baytown Community Center Auditorium at 2407 Market Street in Baytown.
Berry is founder of East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, a non-profit founded in 2015 after her own battle with stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer. The Alliance seeks to provide “tangible hope” to individuals who are walking their own journey through cancer diagnosis.
In 2017, she also founded Zoe Coaching, which seeks to help individuals and businesses transform their ways of thinking, believing and growing in order to achieve their personal best through individual life coaching, business coaching and team building.
This year she opened “Just Kiddin’ Around”, a children’s resale shop opened with the goal of raising funds for her non-profit East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope.
As she shares her life’s journey, she will shed light on what should have been the darkest season of her life, proving God’s faithfulness, kindness and love. She’ll inspire you to break past whatever is holding you back, conquer limiting beliefs and ultimately live your best life.
Ashley is a 38-year-old single parent to Caiden, and hails from Lufkin.
She is a loving and fiercely protective mom, an advocate for others, foster parent, motivational speaker, certified Life Coach, entrepreneur and a licensed minister who loves Jesus and naps. She enjoys motivating others to find and pursue their own unique life purpose.
The Women’s Expo is co-sponsored by Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and The Baytown Sun.
Admission is free. For more information, call 281-422-8302.
