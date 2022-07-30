Ashley D. Berry

The inaugural Women’s Expo Aug. 18 will feature keynote speaker Ashley D. Berry. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Baytown Community Center Thursday, Aug. 18 in the Baytown Community Center Auditorium at 2407 Market Street in Baytown.

Berry is founder of East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, a non-profit founded in 2015 after her own battle with stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer. The Alliance seeks to provide “tangible hope” to individuals who are walking their own journey through cancer diagnosis.

