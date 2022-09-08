The Sun recently cover the Baytown Republican Women’s meet-and-greet event for Republican candidates in the upcoming mid-terms Election. The headline, and much of the material attributed to candidates, indicated that crime is the major factor that concerns them in this election. But no one, at least no one quoted in the news article and not the reporter, provided any data about crime. So I looked up what’s available online from the City of Baytown and the FBI.
According to records from the Baytown Police Department, the number of crimes committed in Baytown has dropped dramatically in the last 30 years: from 6,054 in 1990 to 3098 in 2021. In fact, the number of crimes committed in Baytown has remained relatively steady for the last 4 years. Fewer crimes were committed in 2020 than in 2021 (could be a covid side effect).
According to the FBI’s department of Criminal Justice Services, the national violent crime rate has dropped from over the past 30 years, even in the last 4 years.
•The violent crime of murder and nonnegligent manslaughter decreased 6.2 percent in 2018 when compared with the 2017 estimate. Rape offenses (legacy definition) increased 1.4 percent, and aggravated assault offenses decreased 0.4 percent. The violent crime of robbery decreased by 12.0 percent when compared with the 2017 estimate.
•The 2018 violent crime rate was 368.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, down 3.9 percent when compared with the 2017 violent crime rate.
•The murder rate was 5.0 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018, a 6.8 percent decrease when compared with the estimated rate for the previous year.
•The estimated number of property crimes in 2018 was 7,196,045, a 6.3 percent decrease from the 2017 estimate.
•Of the property crimes, the estimated number of burglary offenses decreased 11.9 percent, and larceny-theft offenses declined 5.4 percent. The estimated number of motor vehicle thefts decreased 3.1 percent.
•The 2018 property crime rate was 2,199.5 per 100,000, a 6.9 percent decrease when compared with the 2017 rate.
Given local and national data regarding crime, I’m not sure why crime is such a driving interest in politics. Given the cultural upheavals in our country, I suspect the fear is driven by change and by the number of mass shootings our country, our children, have endured.
I’d love to see candidates and elected officials focus on crime prevention rather than fear mongering – and crime prevention includes common sense gun laws. Why didn’t anyone talk about that at the Baytown Republican Women’s meet-and-greet?
