The Sun recently cover the Baytown Republican Women’s meet-and-greet event for Republican candidates in the upcoming mid-terms Election. The headline, and much of the material attributed to candidates, indicated that crime is the major factor that concerns them in this election. But no one, at least no one quoted in the news article and not the reporter, provided any data about crime. So I looked up what’s available online from the City of Baytown and the FBI.

According to records from the Baytown Police Department, the number of crimes committed in Baytown has dropped dramatically in the last 30 years: from 6,054 in 1990 to 3098 in 2021. In fact, the number of crimes committed in Baytown has remained relatively steady for the last 4 years. Fewer crimes were committed in 2020 than in 2021 (could be a covid side effect). 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.