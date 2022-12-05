Shots fired
A man reported to police that while working security at a funeral home about 6 p.m. Saturday he heard a gunshot. He then got into his vehicle and drove to the parking lot of a grocery store before noticing a bullet hole in his vehicle.
Shots fired
A man reported to police that while working security at a funeral home about 6 p.m. Saturday he heard a gunshot. He then got into his vehicle and drove to the parking lot of a grocery store before noticing a bullet hole in his vehicle.
Missing persons
• A 52-year-old Dayton man, Darrell L. Wright, was reported missing Saturday.
He is described as white, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 355 pounds, with fair skin, blue eyes and balding blond hair. He has a woodpecker tattoo on his abdomen, “Ann Marie” on his right forearm and half-leg sleeve tattoos on both legs.
He was last seen Nov. 19 in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Garth Road about noon, driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue Magellan long-sleeve fishing shirt and flip-flops.
• A 37-year-old Dayton man, Robert M. O’Bryne, was reported missing Monday.
He is described as white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with blond hair, a red goatee, brown eyes, a fair complexion, heavyset build and freckles.
He was last seen Sunday at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital wearing dark rimmed glasses, khaki or tan shorts, black slide sandals and a red “Mike’s BBQ” T-shirt.
Burglaries
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1000 block of North Main Street Friday.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Memorial Drive Friday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 6600 block of Garth Road Friday.
• Tools were reported stolen in the 100 block of Massey Tompkins Road Saturday.
Thefts
• A gray Huffy Women’s Cruiser bicycle was reported stolen in the 1700 block of North Alexander Drive Saturday.
• Sporting equipment and other items were reported stolen in the 300 block of Massey Tompkins Road Friday.
• Clothing was reported stolen in the 2200 block of West Baker Road Friday.
• A tailgate from a white Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen in the 1400 block of Adams Street Friday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Decker Drive Saturday night.
• A phone was reported stolen in the 3500 block of North Main Street Sunday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 2900 block of North Alexander Drive Sunday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.