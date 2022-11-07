As soon as the Houston Astros clinched a Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, officially making them the 2022 World Series Champions, fans were already waiting in line at the local Academy Sports and Outdoors store to get their commemorative memorabilia. 

Steve Barajas of Baytown decided to get in line before the final play, when Astros Outfielder Kyle Tucker caught a flyball for the final third out of the series. He left with his family in the 3rd inning of Game 6 and made it to the Academy on Garth Road by the 5th inning, becoming the first in line.  

