Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis
Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis
As soon as the Houston Astros clinched a Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, officially making them the 2022 World Series Champions, fans were already waiting in line at the local Academy Sports and Outdoors store to get their commemorative memorabilia.
Steve Barajas of Baytown decided to get in line before the final play, when Astros Outfielder Kyle Tucker caught a flyball for the final third out of the series. He left with his family in the 3rd inning of Game 6 and made it to the Academy on Garth Road by the 5th inning, becoming the first in line.
“We just got here early and beat the crowd,” Barajas said.
Barajas was joined by his wife, Raquel, and son, Stevie, along with his brother-in-law, Ernesto Cardenas and his wife, Daisy.
“I’m going to get a shirt for each of them,” Barajas said. “I plan to walk out with about 20 shirts.”
Cardenas had some words for those claiming the Astros cheated in the 2017 World Series when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, a controversy known to bring out the ire in Astros’ fans upon its very mention.
“I think they are just a bunch of haters because they didn’t get to make it. Only the great make it,” Cardenas said. “That is all there is to it. We made it. We went to the World Series and beat everybody. I am so glad we won because of all the hate toward Houston and Astros. They hate us because we won. Let’s go for it again next year. Let’s do it.”
Hector Molina of Baytown also got in line early and brought his French Bulldog, Stitch, with him.
“I came in the 6th inning to beat the crowd. I was expecting a crowd,” Molina said. “This is a fun thing, and it is a good thing.”
Store Director Yale Scott said they were ready for the crowd before the final out.
“We pulled the team together, prepared ourselves, and were ready to go,” Scott said. “This is an exciting time to interact with our customers and celebrate an Astros win.”
Scott said he was still determining how many T-shirts, caps, flags, and other novelty items they had in stock.
“We got a lot,” Scott said.
Tyler Sumrall, Academy’s senior public relations specialist, said the store knew what to do when the Astros made the World Series.
“We have a strong relationship with our vendors, so in the event where we think a team like the Astros could win, and it gets to a certain threshold, we will go ahead and order the shipments of shirts, hats, and novelty items and more,” Sumrall said. “We’ll have them ready in the event they do win, so we can immediately reopen and help fans around Houston.”
Sumrall said they make sure the store has plenty of items ahead of time.
“This is so if they do win like they did obviously, we will order more, and it will continue to flow as long as there is customer demand,” Sumrall said.
If anyone wants to get an Astros item at Academy, Sumrall said not to worry about them selling out.
“We are well in stock,” he said. “We continue to get more every day. No one will be turned away, but there might be a line. But we will have plenty of gear.”
Sumrall said the most popular item is the locker-room T-shirt and hat, the same kind the Astros’ players wore on the field when they won the World Series.
“We will continue buying the product as long as there is customer demand, and we expect the demand to be here for a while,” Sumrall said.
