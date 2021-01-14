A 25-year-old man reportedly killed 28-year-old Marco Recio of Atascocita about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Richard Street just off Kilgore Road.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the preliminary investigation indicates that the 25-year-old man was dropping his 2-year-old child off at the home of the child's mother.
Another man was present at the home, Dorris said, and the two men got into a fight that ended with the child's father shooting Recio with a handgun.
Baytown EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Dorris said the suspected shooter fled the scene after the shooting, but a few minutes later called the police dispatcher and said he wanted to turn himself in. He then drove to the police station and surrendered to officers there.
Dorris said he expected charges to be filed after detectives interviewed the suspect and present the case to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
