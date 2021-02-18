Dear Mayor Capetillo,
As a citizen and homeowner, I do not understand why my electric power was not provided as promised by ERCOT. We were told ERCOT was fully prepared for the cold weather and to expect rolling blackouts of 15 minutes to 1 hour.
We had no power for 24 hours during the coldest temperatures in decades. Our only source of warmth was 4 gas burners on the stove, an obviously dangerous (only) choice. Clearly we were all misled by ERCOT and I urge you to request an immediate investigation as to how and why this happened.
Please also investigate why U.S. Rep. Babin did not ensure our area was prepared for this cold weather disaster. His Feb 14 newsletter contained nothing about what he had done to ensure our safety, only politically charged drivel and accusations of hypocrisy against Democrats.
Prediction: Look for a baby boom in November 2021 as a result of the historic cold weather.
Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.
Alan Hudgins
Baytown
P.S. - Please also explain the local boil water issue that was issued today. Was BAWA as unprepared as ERCOT?
