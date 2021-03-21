Baytown police report that a 21-year-old Baytown man was killed and his 22-year-old brother injured during a fight involving a group of men in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Missouri Street about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The dead man was identified as Jahkeese Chambliss. He was shot in the chest and died before first responders arrived, according to a BPD press release.
His brother, Terrence Johnson, was shot in the arm and flown to a Houston hospital where he was in stable condition Sunday.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS or text: Baytown + your message to 274637.
