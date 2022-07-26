Chevron Phillips flaring

Plumes of smoke were visible above the Chevron Phillips plant about 10 a.m. Tuesday because of flaring caused by electrical issues. (Photo by Chris Cody)

Update from the City of Baytown Public Information Coordinator Jason Calder

Some new information for you from the aspect of the power outages.
 
At 12pm, the Centerpoint Baytown Service Area said a third party crane operator had an incident, near I-10 and 146, that took down a transmission line. It impacted 7 distribution circuits and the Mont Belvieu substation. Power has been restored at Chevron Phillips but about 17-hundred customers are still without power. Power is expected to be restored in an hour.
 
Air quality monitoring has been happening from the Harris County Pollution Control. No hazardous readings have been reported. Harris County Hazmat remains on scene.
 
Baytown Emergency Management officials continue to monitor the situation. City of Mont Belvieu has not asked for mutual aid at this time.

