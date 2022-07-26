Update from the City of Baytown Public Information Coordinator Jason Calder
Some new information for you from the aspect of the power outages.
At 12pm, the Centerpoint Baytown Service Area said a third party crane operator had an incident, near I-10 and 146, that took down a transmission line. It impacted 7 distribution circuits and the Mont Belvieu substation. Power has been restored at Chevron Phillips but about 17-hundred customers are still without power. Power is expected to be restored in an hour.
Air quality monitoring has been happening from the Harris County Pollution Control. No hazardous readings have been reported. Harris County Hazmat remains on scene.
Baytown Emergency Management officials continue to monitor the situation. City of Mont Belvieu has not asked for mutual aid at this time.
*** Original Update previously posted
Operational issues caused by a power failure led to flaring at the Chevron Phillips Chemical Plant Tuesday morning.
Notices from the City of Mont Belvieu said there were power issues across the city with no known cause.
By about 10:30 a.m., CenterPoint reported nearly 2,000 customers affected in and around Mont Belvieu.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas reported that power production was operating normally.
