Melissa Reabold

What is your favorite season? For local nonprofits “the giving season” is their favorite time of year…. Until it is not.  

Imagine a business that relies on less than two months of the entire year for their annual revenue. For any sized business, this would be nothing less than a management nightmare. Employees can’t be hired and product couldn’t be made. How would businesses pivot to make their budget work so that product and services are still created and employees can be hired? Most, if not all, would fail.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.