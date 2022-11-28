What is your favorite season? For local nonprofits “the giving season” is their favorite time of year…. Until it is not.
Imagine a business that relies on less than two months of the entire year for their annual revenue. For any sized business, this would be nothing less than a management nightmare. Employees can’t be hired and product couldn’t be made. How would businesses pivot to make their budget work so that product and services are still created and employees can be hired? Most, if not all, would fail.
In the nonprofit world, more than 75% of all gifts made by individuals is made in the last eight weeks of the year. Count them: Eight Weeks.
In eight weeks most nonprofits learn if their revenue goal is met. And, if it is not, they have to be ready to move to Plan B. A nonprofit’s Plan B is not pretty. It usually means drastic changes to staffing and the community-based services that impact thousands of people. These are people you know and many that you don’t know. They rely on support from nonprofits to help them with safe and secure housing, provide access to healthy food and medical care, and programs that help them find and keep stable work.
The nonprofits serving our community do so through strong volunteer leadership, dedicated professionals, and sheer perseverance. Your annual or monthly gifts support area nonprofits and provide hope to the individuals in need and a sense of stability to the nonprofit organization.
The next eight weeks is a huge moment in the season of giving because the clock is ticking now for 75% of all annual gifts to start arriving at local nonprofits. Consider how, with love for our neighbors, we can turn the giving season to a year-round loving season. Giving the gift of hope will change you and certainly change the individuals that rely on the programs offered by local nonprofits.
Melissa Reabold is the Executive Director of United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County and a past Rotary Club president.
