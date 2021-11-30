The Baytown Christmas parade is coming back this year.
Santa Claus, the marching bands, the dancers, classic cars, and the floats will all once again stroll down Texas Avenue. This all happens right after the traditional Christmas tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Town Square on Texas Avenue.
The event is always a joyful one but was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade will start at Bicentennial Park and continue to Town Square.
This year’s parade theme is Tacky Christmas Sweater Night, so wear your best, or worst, sweater to the event. Everyone is encouraged to dress up.
The ice rink at Town Square opened for the first time this past weekend for the current season. This is the first year it opened after having to operate at 50% capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“The ice rink did very well this past weekend,” Thomas Reeves, city spokesman, said.
Reeves added that the city has not been able to
open the rink on time for the past two years due to the weather.
“This was the first time since 2018 where the city has been able to be open all three days of opening weekend,” Reeves said.
A total of 220 skaters attended the rink to skate around the soon-to-be-lit Christmas tree, Reeves said.
The rink will stay open until Jan. 9. For a list of the rink’s full schedule, including holiday hours and prices, visit www.baytown.org/646/Ice-Rink.
