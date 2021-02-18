The ice age has come to South Texas. I have just lived through 32-plus hours of no electricity, therefore, no heat, during an extended hard freeze. It finally came on, only to go back off after 30 minutes. As of now, who knows when we will get electricity. That was just a tease.
We have had our recliners pulled up close to the gas fireplace. I dug out an old Corning Ware percolator in which I was able to make coffee on my gas cooktop. Whew, it was strong, though. Guess I forgot how much coffee to put in the little basket inside it. My husband cooked us eggs, but I had to heat the English muffins in a skillet on the stove instead of in the toaster. We are just lucky to have a gas cooktop.
How soon we forget how convenient the microwave is, or the electric coffee pot, or toaster. In fact, only when you have to do without, do you realize how nice they are to have. My husband dug out our generator and we finally had limited electricity and heat last night.
What about those folks who still live in drafty old homes that do not have adequate heating without electricity? Or the homeless; where will they go? Hopefully there will be places open for them.
I remember when I was a kid, before we had central air and heat installed, we just had a built-in wall heater in the living room. There was no heat in the bedrooms, so we would bring our clothes and warm them in front of the heater and then run go put them on in our bedrooms.
I thought about the pioneers who settled this land, and who lived in log cabins with only a primitive fireplace for heating/cooking. And had only those outhouses or cold porcelain chamber pots-whoo!
It brought to mind how spoiled we are these days. As a kid, we would visit my Dad’s old home place out in the woods north of Jefferson. There was no electricity or plumbing or water. There were oil lamps for light, a wood stove to cook on, a fireplace for warmth, a well some distance away from the house for water, an outhouse, and a No. 2 washtub on the back porch to bathe in. It was a great experience for a child; to see how folks used to live without all the modern conveniences.
Just think, as you take care of your personal business, if you still had to use an outhouse. I hated that the most at my Grandmother’s. It was at the end of a weedy path and I was always scared of snakes. Although some say that Thomas Crapper invented the flushing toilet, credit for inventing the forerunner was Sir John Harrington in 1596. But people saw it as an expensive indulgence. Hah! Thank goodness our water and toilets are still working.
On our radar now will be a built-in gas home generator; useful in hurricanes, as well as ice disasters. That should do the job, unless they start messing with our natural gas. You would think in this progressive day and age, they could at least keep our electricity on. I heard the windmills froze up that help generate the power. So much for that “green” solution.
Following on the pandemic, this has been yet another unsettling time; with unprecedented events following upon each other. I sincerely hope there are no more surprises in store for us in the near future.
A former longtime Baytown resident, Ginger Stripling now lives in Mont Belvieu. Contact her at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Ginger Stripling.
