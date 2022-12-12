Tammy Guidry, left, and Christina Dickerson from the Marcelous - Williams Resource Center in Highlands spoke to members the Rotary Club of Baytown about the many services that the center provides to those in need.
Representatives from the Marcelous - Williams Resource Center in Highlands shared information with the Rotary Club of Baytown last week about the organization’s services for the homeless and advocacy for those in need of various social services.
Presenting to Rotary members were Tammy Guidry, executive director of community engagement and homeless services and Christina Dickerson, director of case management, disaster assistance and advocacy.
Guidry said the center launched its programs for the homeless and those who are at-risk of becoming homeless in November 2020 at their offices at the Sterling Municipal Library and at the center in Highlands. She added that the organization also offers serves clients by phone.
“Through this program, we have assisted hundreds of individuals with social services that include applying for food stamps, medical referrals and employment referrals,” she said.
The center also provides assistance in obtaining important documents such as birth certificates and social security cards through its partnership with the Harris County Homeless Outreach Team.
Guidry said the Department of Housing and Urban Development launched a program to provide emergency homeless vouchers in July 2021 and the Marcelous - Williams Resource Center served as the lead agency to register clients through the Baytown Housing Authority.
“We had 12 clients that were approved for vouchers and they have moved into their apartments and are on their way to becoming self-sustainable,” Guidry said
Dickerson shared how the center’s Disaster Assistance and Advocacy program provides services in times of crisis, such as basic needs (food, housing, employment, medical), Social Security disability application assistance and rent/utility referral advocacy.
“Recently, we have also expanded our case management and outreach services into Chambers County with a grant and satellite center within the Winnie Hospital District offices,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson added that the center also provided its assistance was during Hurricane Harvey and the winter storm of 2020.
“We proudly assisted United Way of Baytown Area and Chambers County in helping numerous families during this time,” she said. “Our partnerships with Catholic Charities, Houston Responds and Saint Vincent De Paul proved to be invaluable.”
For more information on the center’s assistance program, call 855-449-1472 or visit their Facebook or Instagram pages.
