Tammy Guidry and Christina Dickerson of Marcelous - Williams Resource Center

Tammy Guidry, left, and Christina Dickerson from the Marcelous - Williams Resource Center in Highlands spoke to members the Rotary Club of Baytown about the many services that the center provides to those in need.

Representatives from the Marcelous - Williams Resource Center in Highlands shared information with the Rotary Club of Baytown last week about the organization’s services for the homeless and advocacy for those in need of various social services.

Presenting to Rotary members were Tammy Guidry, executive director of community engagement and homeless services and Christina Dickerson, director of case management, disaster assistance and advocacy.

