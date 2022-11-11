shley Sherman, Anahuac High School distance running coach, readies the Panthers’ cross country team for the start of the District 22-3A meet last month. Sherman, a former distance runner at Stephen F. Austin State, has qualified for the 2023 Boston Marathon.
Ashley Sherman, Anahuac High School distance running coach, has qualified for the 2023 Boston Marathon.
submitted photo
shley Sherman, Anahuac High School distance running coach, readies the Panthers’ cross country team for the start of the District 22-3A meet last month. Sherman, a former distance runner at Stephen F. Austin State, has qualified for the 2023 Boston Marathon.
The Boston Marathon is a goal that Coach Ashley Sherman set for herself five marathons ago.
After a successful long-distance running career at Stephen F. Austin State University, where she consistently won races and broke records, Ashley said she thought, “What’s next for me?”
The answer to that question jumped out at her when she entered the Austin marathon in 2008. From there, it was a series of marathons leading to three Houston marathons with qualifying times to get to the Boston Marathon.
“I love running, and I want a challenge in front of me all the time,” Ashley explained.
Three children and an age bracket change later, she received her acceptance letter for the Boston Marathon.
Boston is the granddaddy of marathons in the US. There are 30,000 runners on the streets of the historic city all hoping to simply finish the 26-mile course. Ashley’s age group is 35-39. Her qualifying time was 3 hours, and 18 minutes in Houston.
The Boston race is 23 weeks out. Ashley has a training program for the next three weeks and then she will switch to a 20-week program. She says that when she needs motivation, she gets it from the high school and middle school cross country teams she coaches.
Her main motivation, though, is the thrill of the accomplishment of finishing.
Ashley has been a runner since before high school. When she was in college, she ran against her sister, who was a runner for Lamar University. They could be seen running together around Anahuac on Christmas breaks and during the summer.
Ashley related the college experience, “I went from running 20 miles a week in high school to running 60 miles a week in college, but I still had more in the tank. So, I got up early and ran before practice.”
She recounts, “Once, on a break from school, my sister and I ran from Cross Over Road to Haynes Road. It’s about seven miles. We did that just for fun.”
She tells the runners on her team, “Do how you feel when you train. If you have more, give more, but don’t give less.”
One of the things Coach Sherman is focusing on these days is the life lessons she wants to teach her runners. She says she wants to be a better role model as a coach and teach her kids to have goals. She says, “It’s OK to not be the best. Everyone is different.”
In cross country running, there are no timeouts, no substitutions, no coaching on the course, and no pauses for severe weather, heat, mud, fog, or large puddles on the course. It is the runner against the last best time the runner posted.
Ashley Sherman coaches at Anahuac High School and Middle School and is the physical education teacher at Anahuac Elementary School. After the Boston Marathon, she will set a new goal for herself and then another after that one. The challenge and the accomplishment are the things that matter most.
The Boston Marathon is on April 17th, 2023. The event is traditionally held on Patriots’ Day. The Men’s Elite and mass start is at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. This year marks the 127th anniversary of the race, first held in 1895. The fastest US time by a female runner ever posted was by Desi Linden in 2011 at 2 hours 22 minutes.
It’s a long road and many pairs of running shoes to Boston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.