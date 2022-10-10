Baytown police said two bodies found Sunday are connected to Ron Welch, the rampage shooter who killed two people and wounded two others last week.
Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman, said around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Baytown police were dispatched to an oil field located near Causeway Road and Evergreen about the discovery of two dead people.
“Upon arrival, officers spoke to a complainant who stated he located two bodies and immediately called 9-1-1,” Fernandez said. “The identities of decedents were unknown at the time of the report. Baytown Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators, K-9 unit and Harris County Medical Examiner arrived at the scene.”
Fernandez said no further information is known at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Welch, 33, shot four people, killing two of them, including 34-year-old George Keene, Oct. 5.
Keene was killed in his car while his wife, Kyndel, was wounded trying to protect two of their children who were in the back seat. Welch also shot a woman passerby and then killed another resident of the Bay Oaks Harbor trailer park.
Welch was killed by police when he confronted them at the scene where Keene was killed. Police have said there does not appear to be any connection between Welch and the victims other than all residing at the trailer park.
