Ross is boss over GCM By Nathan Thigpen, Special to The Sun Oct 29, 2022 Oct 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brittany White, Special to The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Goose Creek Memorial and Ross S Sterling threw out the records for a chance to earn bragging rights for the next year Friday night at Stallworth Stadium.A driving rain couldn’t stop the Rangers from getting their first district win, 22-14 over the Patriots.Two John Smith quarterback keepers for touchdowns in the first half and a 40-yard Ramiro Longoria field goal gave the Rangers all the points they would need.GCM scored two touchdowns to bring the margin within a score, but the Rangers held on for the rivalry win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Touchdown Ross S Sterling Ranger American Football Sport Quarterback Memorial Field Goal Win Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown - October 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Jack Randel Pitcock Oct 26, 2022 Robert Dale Davis Jr. Oct 26, 2022 Wanda Ann Scarborough Walters Oct 26, 2022 George Eugene Vaughan Oct 26, 2022 Elbert Graham (Bert) Warren, Jr. Oct 26, 2022 Sun Weekly Survey Are the Astros going to win the World Series? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News PA Memorial, blinding rain soak Eagles Crosby downs ‘Dogs in final-minute thriller Ross is boss over GCM HS Football Preview: Barbers Hill faces PA test for title NRG’s Cedar Bayou plant prepares for winter weather Best Trash contract approved with adjusted schedule Police five-year plan focuses on mental health, Hispanic outreach Dan Patrick road trip leads to Mont Belvieu Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHS Football Preview: Barbers Hill faces PA test for titlePolice beat – Man injured in fightBusy weekend for Baytown firefightersHomicide suspect arrested in Chambers County for shooting in Harris CountyPolice Beat – Woman accused of kicking jailerDrug bust seizes 68 kilos methSearch for porch pirate continuesJames Lee TilottaMary Isabel EscontriasBurglary suspects arrested Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedNice try - Letter to the editor (1)Letter to the Editor -- Questioning Dem. Candidate Crews (1) Letters to the Editor Letter to the editor - Thank you Charles Johnson 7 hrs ago 0 Letter to the Editor - My own conclusions on Emmanuel 7 hrs ago 0 Letter to the Editor - Emmanuel man of integrity 7 hrs ago 0 Letter to the Editor - Start the healing process 7 hrs ago 0 American economy, different experience - Letter to the Editor Oct 26, 2022 0 My response to Michael Emmanuel - Letter to the Editor Oct 26, 2022 0 Michael Emmanuel running for all the right reasons - Letter to the Editor Oct 26, 2022 0 In response to Whitaker letter - Letter to the Editor Oct 24, 2022 0 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email sunnews@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads Multi-family 2902 Parkwood Dr Sat Oct 27, 2022 Help Wanted Looking for a part time Oct 27, 2022 Office Assistant needed. Send Oct 27, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.