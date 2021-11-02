Voters casting ballots in Harris and Chambers counties are able to vote countywide, meaning they can vote at any polling location just as if they were early voting. Previously, people could only vote within their precinct on Election Day.
Harris County polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Baytown, there are 10 locations. They are:
• Ashbel Smith Elementary, 403 E. James St.
• Baytown Community Center (Tejas Room), 2407 Market St.
• Baytown Junior School cafeteria, 7707 Bayway Drive
• Cedar Bayou Junior School, 2610 Elvinta St.
• De Zavala Elementary, 305 Tri-City Beach Road
• Gentry Junior School, 1919 E. Archer Road
• Goose Creek Memorial High School, 6001 E. Wallisville Road
• James Bowie Elementary, 2200 Clayton Drive
• JD Walker Community Center in the large multipurpose room, 7613 Wade Road
• Stuart Career Tech High School, 300 YMCA Drive
There are three Crosby locations. One location is the Crosby Community Center in the large assembly room, 409 Hare Road. Voters can also cast ballots at Newport Elementary School Room in the gym, 430 North Diamondhead Blvd. The third location is the Riley Chambers Community Center, 808 Magnolia Dr.
Votes can also be cast in Highlands at the San Jacinto Community Center in the meeting room, 604 Highland Woods Dr. You can also go to Highlands Elementary School in the gym, 200 East Wallisville Road.
Chambers County
All Chambers County polling locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The locations are:
• Main Branch American Legion Hall, 1704 South Main St., Anahuac
• Winnie Branch Juanita Hargraves Memorial Library, 108 E. Fear Road, Winnie
• Mont Belvieu Branch Goss Library, 1 John Hall Dr., Mont Belvieu
• Cedar Bayou Branch Cedar Bayou Community Building, 7711 Highway 146
