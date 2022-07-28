Tim Vaughn

Tim Vaughn

Alumni from Ross S. Sterling High School Choral Program are rehearsing for a reunion concert conducted by longtime Goose Creek music educator, Tim Vaughn.

Vaughn was with Goose Creek CISD for 26 years, 20 of which he was head director of the award-winning Sterling High School Choral Program. During his tenure at Sterling, Vaughn’s program, specifically the Meistersingers varsity ensemble, became recognized by the greater Baytown community and across Texas for their choral excellence, including twice being selected to perform at the prestigious Texas Music Educators Association Convention.

