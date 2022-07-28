Alumni from Ross S. Sterling High School Choral Program are rehearsing for a reunion concert conducted by longtime Goose Creek music educator, Tim Vaughn.
Vaughn was with Goose Creek CISD for 26 years, 20 of which he was head director of the award-winning Sterling High School Choral Program. During his tenure at Sterling, Vaughn’s program, specifically the Meistersingers varsity ensemble, became recognized by the greater Baytown community and across Texas for their choral excellence, including twice being selected to perform at the prestigious Texas Music Educators Association Convention.
“It has been wonderful seeing my former choir students from all walks of life and career paths come together again to create beautiful music, and it is amazing how the music is coming back so easily to these talented young men and women,” Vaughn said. He also stated that in addition to spending time and reminiscing with former students, he is looking forward to reconnecting with choir parents, colleagues, and community members at the concert. “It’s not too late for any alums who are interested to join us at rehearsals and perform with us. Additionally, we would like to extend an invitation to any and all Sterling choir alumni, choir parents, booster club members, colleagues, and community members to join us for the concert,” Vaughn said.
“Included in this alumni choir are many former students inspired by Mr. Vaughn who are now choral directors and music teachers at many school districts in our area as well as throughout the state,” said Holly Lewallen, a former student of Vaughn’s, who is helping organize the event. Lewallen is now the head choir director at Goose Creek Memorial High School after having worked alongside Vaughn as assistant director at Sterling.
“We wanted to continue his traditions and legacy of music excellence. This concert is just a small part of the lasting impact Tim has left our community for over 30 years,” Lewallen said.
According to Lewallen, many alums have been requesting a reunion and the timing finally lined up for an Aug. 13 performance at her current campus, Goose Creek Memorial. The organizing committee is encouraging any alumni interested to join the ensemble at the remaining rehearsals. Any former students in his program from the years 1989-2009 are welcome to participate and can find rehearsal details on the Facebook group “Tim Vaughn Reunion Choir” or by contacting Lewallen directly at holly.lewallen@gccisd.net.
The Tim Vaughn Reunion Choir Concert begins at 6 p.m. in the GCM auditorium. The performance is free to the public and includes a reception following the concert.
